'We have a crucial role in election 2020' - GJA President tells media

GJA President, Roland Affail Monney

The media has a crucial role to play in ensuring a peaceful, free, fair and credible general election on December 7, Mr Affail Monney, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has said.



Mr Monney said this on Saturday, October 24 at the 25th GJA Awards on the theme: "COVID-19 and Credible Presidential and Parliamentary Elections: The Media Factor".



According to him, this year, in particular, has been tough for the media in Ghana because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



This he said has applied the brakes on normalcy and compelled humanity and institutions, including the media, to adapt and adjust to new ways of life.



Mr Monney said the GJA, the umbrella body of the media in Ghana, was similarly affected and it had to dig deep into its innovational acumen to survive the torrential impact of COVID-19.



"At a point in time, we were not sure we could organise the annual GJA Media Awards this year, given the financial toll the pandemic had had on corporate Ghana, who had often and generously supplied the financial oxygen for the awards.



"Thankfully, and through the unflinching support of our faithful sponsors, notably the Volta River Authority (VRA), the United States Embassy, Inn-olink and adb Bank, we are able to organise," he said.



He said year 2020 has been a test of character for the Ghanaian media, which had to discharge their godly, constitutional and moral responsibilities towards the people in the midst of a pandemic, coupled with the daunting task of covering the upcoming general election.





