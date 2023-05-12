We have a 150% chance of winning election 2024 - Adentan NDC constituency secretary

Politics of Friday, 12 May 2023

The Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Adentan Constituency, Larry Aikins, is confident that the chances of his party to win the general elections of 2024 is at a 150% level.



He explained that there is no doubt about how well the party will do in the impending elections of 2024, adding that the NDC’s primaries of Saturday, may 13, 2023, will paint a clear picture of their preparedness to wrestle power.



Speaking to GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu, Larry Aikins stated that the NDC, for instance, is holding its primaries more than a year to the general elections in a bid to be adequately prepared for the polls.



“For me, I think that we are 150% sure and we are going to do everything possible; make sure we are going to train our polling agents early, because we don’t want anything to go wrong…



“And as you can see, we are conducting our elections over a year before the general elections, and so we have a lot of work to do before the general elections. I can also assure you that the party will do everything possible; logistically, planning – everything possible so that victory will be ours,” he said.



Ahead of the Saturday, May 13, 2023, polls, Larry Aikins stated that the constituency is ready to hold the polls.



He also assured that that all the measures they have put in place will give the party a free and transparent process.



“Adenta is ready. We have put in all the measures, all the necessary measures to provide a free, transparent election,”



In all, a total of over 2,700 delegates are expected to vote between three candidates: Mohammed Adamu Ramadan (sitting Member of Parliament), Nana Oye Bampoe Addo (a former Minister of Gender), and Linda Awuni, a youth activist.



Watch Larry Aikins’ full interview below:







