Politics of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

We had no idea Minority was coming to petition us - EC

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

Contrary to claims by the Minority that the Electoral Commission (EC) refused to receive a petition they had sent to the headquarters, the electoral body has refused the claims.



A statement issued by the EC noted that the Minority did not inform the office of its intention to petition it.



According to EC, it later got to know that the Minority sent its letter today, Tuesday, December 22, 2020, the same day they planned to present the petition.



Earlier, this website published a story of a letter dated December 21, 2020, which was addressed to the EC Chair, Jean Mensa, informing her that they would petition on Thursday.



However, the EC says it was not aware the Minority was coming to petition the electoral body.



"The attention of the Electoral Commission has been drawn to a statement by the Minority in Parliament alleging a refusal of the Commission’s Chairperson to receive a petition from the Minority Caucus in Parliament," the statement said.



"For the record, the Electoral Commission wishes to inform the general public that it did not receive prior notice od the said presentation of the petition from the Minority Caucus," it added.





