We had a scare out of NDC’s manifesto – Charles Bissue

Former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Mr. Charles Bissue has said that his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had a scare after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) launched its manifesto because they knew that there was no way the NDC will fulfill their promises when voted into power.



Speaking to Happy FM’s Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he explained that the NDC is fond of making promises and not fulfilling them and such it will be regrettable to put the development of the country in their hands.



“We had a scare out of NDC’s manifesto. They say things to win elections and they do something else. This is why we are scared that whenever we take Ghana forward, the NDC takes the country to factory setting. They promised a one-time premium payment for the National Health Insurance Scheme but they didn’t fulfill it when they came to power”.



He clarified that the NPP’s scare was not because they feared that they will lose the elections to the NDC but their scare stemmed from the reasoning that Ghana will retrogress under the NDC. While he stated that he did not want to sound complacent by saying the NPP will win, he was confident that the NDC will not win this election. “We are not scared that they will win but we scared for Ghana’s development”, he reiterated.



On September 7th 2020, the NDC launched its manifesto ahead of the 2020 polls. Among the promises made, the party promised to legalize Okada, scrap the double-track system of the Free SHS and cancel the ban of salvaged cars.



Days after, however, the incumbent government announced that some decisions such as the possibility of legalizing Okada, doing away with the double-track system and the suspension o the ban on salvage cars are already underway. Many people have reacted to these decisions by the government; describing it as a knee-jerk reaction to NDC’s manifesto.

