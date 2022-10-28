'We grieve our leaders' - Kabila

General News of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

A former Acting General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr, a.k.a Kabila, has observed that Ghanaians are fond of grieving leaders in overplaying their faultlessness.



He made this observation during "Kokrokoo" panel discussion on Peace FM.



Kabila, in his submissions, said though the leaders of the nation often invite the people's anger unto themselves, they however must be seen as susceptible to error.



He argued that every leader is human, thus asked the Ghanaian citizenry to be patient with the current leadership of the State.



"No leader has ever been acknowledged for their contributions in their lifetime as Presidents. Yet we are full of praises for them in their expired terms," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



The former CPP Chief Scribe said these in relation to the calls by some NPP MPs and a section of the citizenry for the resignation or dismissal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The Finance Minister has been blamed for the economic crises of the country.



But to Kabila, the building of the nation is the responsibility of all Ghanaians, hence the blame cannot be shifted on one person nor the President.



"Is there not a cause? Everything that, we, Ghanaians, are experiencing; is there not a cause? It's very easy to blame and accuse another person...We grieve our leaders", he stated.



He added; "Life is lived in both negative and positive experiences. No one side can stand alone to make a full life. We must appreciate that."



