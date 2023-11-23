We get over 500 students expressing interest in NSMQ – PRESEC

General News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dzidefo Afram, the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) Coordinator for the 2023 NSMQ, has outlined the rigorous processes involved in selecting the team to represent the school in the annual competition.



He stated that the selection process is highly competitive, and before the final team is selected, the school takes the interested persons who want to represent the school through several internal competitions.



Speaking in a recent interview on Rainbow Radio, he disclosed that the selection process is intense since interested students are made to write exams, and at some points, 500 students participate.



Aside from that, the school organises interclass competitions to determine who is qualified to participate.



He explained that these processes are important because they allow them to prune the numbers down until the final team of five or fewer students is finally selected to represent the school.



He further revealed that when the first-year students are admitted, the school talks to them about the quiz, and in their second semester, they do interclass science and math quiz competitions with over 24 science classes participating.



He added that in the second year, the school introduced four new science classes for specially gifted students.



He said before the interclass competitions, the seniors who were already participants in the quiz coached the Form 1 students to make the competitions competitive.



It is after the competition that the students are made to write entry exams to determine who can qualify for the stage.



“Through the exams, we remove some people who we think are not up there until we get the number that we want. Sometimes we select five, then from the third term we select six, and in some instances, we select all eleven,” he explained.