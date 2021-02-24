General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

We feel insecure, speak against the attacks on us - LGBTQ+ to Human Rights Organizations

Following the police raid of the LGBTQ+ office in Ashongman earlier today, the LGBTQ+ Community in Ghana has said their lives have come under threat and their safety on the land is equally insecure.



The LGBTQ+ Community in Ghana is therefore calling on human rights organizations and their allies to speak against the incessant attacks launched on them in recent times.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the LGBTQ+ group wondered why the police did not act on various threats from traditional leaders days ago to burn down their office but were quick to storm their office to shut it down today.



"This morning, our office was raided by National Security. A few days ago, traditional leaders threatened to burn down our office but the police did not help. At this moment, we no longer have access to our safe space and our safety is being threatened," the LGBTQ+ post read.



"We call on all human rights organizations, and allies to speak out against this attack," it added.



Alex Kofi Donkor, leader of the LGBTQ+ rights group in Ghana has reacted to reports earlier this week that their offices in the capital Accra had been shut down on the orders of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In an interview with Thomson Reuters Foundation, he said the main consideration for the closure was to ensure the safety of people who sought shelter and other support services there.



