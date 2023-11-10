We expected to have won the 2023 NSMQ with wider margins – PRESEC

General News of Friday, 10 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dzidefo Afram, the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) coordinator for the 2023 NSMQ, has revealed they expected that they would win the contest by a wider margin.



Speaking in an interview with Daniel Dadson on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 92.4 UK, he said the team was positive about winning going into the contest.



According to him, he kept telling the contestants who represented the school that no matter how the contest started, they would certainly win.



When asked if they at some point felt they were going to lose, he responded, “We were very positive, and at no moment did we think we were going to lose. We were optimistic about winning and expected to win with bigger margins, but it did not happen that way”.



The coordinator further disclosed that the team that represented the school was prepared for the contest two years ago.



According to him, the selection process is vigorous since interested parties are made to write exams, and at some points, 500 students participate.





Aside from that, the school organises interclass competitions to determine who is qualified to participate.



Mr. Benjamin Agyei Peprah, the Old Students Association representative, said the team was eager to win the contest to beef up the climax of the school’s 85th-anniversary celebration.



He told the host that the feelings of the old boys towards the NSMQ have been enormous.



”It is more like a boost to the fraternity,” he said in excitement.



One of the contestants, Sedinam Nortey, stated that preparation and prayer were crucial to their participation in the competition.





He stated that the team worked extremely hard and dedicatedly at all levels.



He stated that they did not underrate any of the schools and went into the contest with their A game, adding that they did not find the contest challenging due to their preparations.



Background



PRESEC has won the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), their eighth victory in the competition.



At the end of the competition, the school received 40 points, while the second-placed Achimota School received 28 points and the third-placed Opoku Ware School received 23 points.



The school received a total of GH70,000 for their prize package, with Achimota School receiving GH50,000 and Opoku Ware receiving GH35,000.



The school is the only one to have won the championship two years in a row and holds the record with eight victories.