General News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: GNA

We expect President-elect to do more for Ghanaians – NPP Chairman

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Builsa North Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Albert Atuga, has expressed confidence that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will deliver on his promises to Ghanaians in the next four years.



“He has done better, and we are expecting that President Akufo-Addo will deliver, and we are hopeful that he will do his best again for the people of Ghana.



“We are also expecting that the projects that he started will be completed, he has done a lot, so those are our expectations,” the Constituency Chairman told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Sandema.



Mr Atuga said it was unfortunate the Party in the Constituency could not break the monopoly of the Builsa North seat, which had over the years been in favour of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and also increase the margins in the Presidential election.



“This tells us that we need to go back to the drawing board and work harder. We need to do more work as Party executives, sympathisers all government appointees and opinion leaders of the Party in the Region,” the Chairman said.



According to him, the development projects and policies executed by the NPP government did not correspond with the votes the Party got in the just ended Presidential and Parliamentary elections in the Region.



He further reiterated the need for all Party executives across the Region to return to their drawing boards and re-strategize to ensure massive victory for the NPP in the Region and entire country in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



The Chairman said even though they were not satisfied with the performance of the Party in the Region, there was more room for them to improve, and called on Party executives and sympathisers to immediately start working towards election 2024.



He described as unnecessary calls from some members of the Party in the media demanding the resignation of the Upper East Regional executives based on the Party’s poor performance in the Region, insisting “These Regional executives have done their best. When we have issues, we need to sit as a Party and analyse the problems but not call for their resignation.”



In a separate interview with Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia, a former Upper East Deputy Regional Minister and former Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, she thanked the people of Builsa North for voting for President Akufo-Addo to retain his seat.



She said “God gave us a hardworking President and Vice President, they worked for four years and God has rewarded them through the same Ghanaians to do more. If the President and his team did not perform well, Ghanaians would not have renewed his mandate.”



Mrs Chigabatia said Ghanaians would get more factories, dams, employment opportunities for the youth, infrastructural projects, including schools to absorb students and pupils, and abolish the double-track system.



She called on President Akufo-Addo to appoint officials in his next government who would help him deliver on his mandate, and advised that “Those who will be lucky to be appointed, know that you are appointed because of the people and so should work to satisfy their needs.”



The former MP said some District Chief Executives in the Region did not help the fortunes of the Party in the area, and noted that they were partly the reason for the Party’s poor performance in the Region.



“So the President has to critically examine the next officials of his government, and appoint people that can work for the fortunes of all Ghanaians so that the NDC will forget of coming back to power,” she said.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.