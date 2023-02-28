We expect Ofori-Atta to leave after IMF deal gets Board approval – NPP MP

General News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Member of Parliament for the Subin Constituency, Eugene Boakye Antwi has stated that Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta must leave the post after a Board Level Agreement (BLA) is reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



The MP, was part of the ‘Ken Must Go’ bloc that demanded Ofori-Atta’s removal last year before reaching an agreement with the presidency for the embattled minister to stay on till an agreement with the IMF for a US$3 billion bailout is reached.



Boakye Antwi told Accra-based Joy News (February 24) that even though the minister was originally supposed to leave after achieving a Staff-Level Agreement with the IMF, that has not been adhered to but that it stands to reason that Ofori-Atta will now see to the completion of the entire process.



“He (Ofori-Atta) came, he explained and he said the board level agreement was going to be achieved in March, because if anything should happen today, I am sure the president is going to say he is dealing with the IMF, so we are waiting for him to deal with the IMF.



“If the IMF thing gets board approval, then we will see what will happen. We are not saying to the president that by all means remove him, we are appealing that all is not well and ‘he has done his bit for the country and the time has come for him to step aside.’



He stressed that Ofori-Atta must step aside or be removed “based on his own pronouncement and his own performance at the ministry,” admitting, however, that the president is free to disagree because he is an executive president.



“He was in Parliament to assure that the BLA was achievable next month, so we will wait and see,” the MP stressed adding that fellow rebel MPs have not heard anything from the presidency with regards their demand for the minister’s removal since October 2022.



