General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: 3 News

'We expect Mahama's petition to be dismissed without Supreme Court going into it' – Asamoa Buabeng

NPP's Communications Director, Mr Yaw Buabeng Asamoah

Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Yaw Buaben Asamoa has said that lawyers of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo do not expect the Supreme Court to go into the election petition filed by the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.



According to him, the lawyers believe that there is no merit in the petition hence, should not be considered at all.



Mr Mahama is asking the apex court to order a rerun of the 2020 elections because in his view, no candidate won.



But Buaben Asamoa told TV3 in an interview that “The lawyers of His Excellency President Akufo-Addo expect the petition to be dismissed without going into it at all because they don’t believe there is any merit in it.”



The President’s lawyers had earlier described the petition as incompetent, frivolous and vexatious and does not meet the threshold for invoking the jurisdiction of the Honorable Court and should therefore be dismissed.