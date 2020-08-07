General News of Friday, 7 August 2020

We don’t want another Ahmed Suale situation – Sammy Gyamfi’s lawyer on complaint against Kennedy Agyapong

National Communications Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

Kennedy Agyapong’s threat to late investigative journalist Ahmed Suale and events afterwards informed Sammy Gyamfi’s decision to lodge a complaint against him.



The NDC Communications Director has filed a complaint against the Assin Central MP for threatening his life.



Kennedy Agyapong is said to have bragged on Asempa FM that he has the resources to mobilize thugs to deal with Sammy Gyamfi.



Speaking to Joy FM, Beatrice Anang who is Sammy Gyamfi’s legal representative said there is more than enough evidence to suggest that Kennedy Agyapong’s utterances should not be taken on face value.



According to her, the complaint is a precautionary move to ensure that the safety of Sammy Gyamfi is guaranteed.



She explained that after what happened to Ahmed Suale who was the subject of similar threats from Kennedy Agyapong, actions had to be taken to protect the NDC Communications Director.



She clarified that while it is impossible for her to mention Kennedy Agyapong as the brain behind Suale’s murder, his consistent threats is proof that he can carry out those threats.



“Ordinarily this would have been considered as one of the discussions that accompany political discourses in the country.”



“But, having regards for his history and the notorious fact that Ahmed Suale faced the same threat on the same show, it demonstrates that Mr Kennedy Agyapong has the capacity to not only to threaten but to out the carry threats”, she said.



“Also, the threat of harm and threat of death are offensive under our Criminal Offensive Act. I should say that preparing is also a crime,” she concluded.



A meeting between Sammy Gyamfi’s lawyers and the CID has been scheduled for August 17, 2020 on the issue.





