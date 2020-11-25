Politics of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

We don’t want an ‘Akonfem’ govt to return - Kwakye Darfour

Eastern Region Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, says Ghanaians do not want an ‘Akonfem’ government to return to the presidency hence voters should retain President Akufo-Addo.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the president, has fulfilled his promises, delivered and rolled out policies to transform lives.



The Minister, who is also the MP for Nkawkaw, no other party could make Ghana better than the NPP.



He indicated the region had benefitted immensely from projects including health facilities.



He assured the people the government would give a facelift to all existing health facilities in the region and construct new ones.



”The president wants to rehabilitate all hospitals in the region. There are some of them that need rehabilitation and an upgrade,” he added.



Mr Darfour maintained the achievements of the NPP are unprecedented, and the free SHS that has been touted as the greatest achievement of the NPP is rather a bonus.



"The leadership of President Akufo-Addo is looking at all issues. The free SHS is just a bonus. The campaign for 2020 has been generally successful, and we are trying our best to get all the parliamentary seats i8n the region.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.