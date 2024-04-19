We don’t take instructions from you - ECG staff clash with Ashanti Regional minister over MD's arrest

General News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Some staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Ashanti Region have criticized the regional minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, for what they perceive as undue interference in their operations.



The criticism stems from the recent arrest of ECG's General Manager, Michael Wiafe, following a complaint lodged by the minister.



The dispute arose when Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) found itself disconnected from the national grid due to an alleged outstanding debt totalling GH¢1.2 million.



Minister Osei-Mensah contended that he had previously instructed the ECG to notify him before executing any disconnections within public universities, since that was not done in the case of KsTU, he filed a complaint which ultimately led to the detention of the General Manager.



In response, the ECG staff, through the Senior and the Junior Staff Unions have issued a statement rejecting the minister's authority over their operations.



They emphasized that ECG does not report to him nor does it take instructions from him on any of its activities, including revenue mobilization and collection.



“We the Senior Staff Union and the Junior Staff Union of the four (4) Regions of Ashanti are registering our displeasure about the actions of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah over the way he spoke to the General Manager/Ashanti East, Ing. Mark Wiafe Asumani over the disconnection of Power Supply to the Kumasi Technical University.



“His report to be the Zongo Police Station, the subsequent arrest of the General Manager, and he (GM) being granted a self-recognizance bail.



“…We want the Regional Minister to know that ECG does not report to him and does not take instructions from him on all of its activities including Revenue Mobilization/Collection,” part of the press statement said.



The staff are demanding an apology from Minister Osei-Mensah to the General Manager and the entire ECG, along with the withdrawal of the case against Wiafe from the police station by Tuesday, April 23, 2024.



“We demand an unqualified apology from the Regional Minister to the General Manager in particular and the entire ECG and withdrawal of the case from the police station by close of day Tuesday the 23rd of April, 2024, else the entire ECG Ashanti Region, as a first step in registering our displeasure, will HOIST RED FLAGS and be in red on Wednesday, the 24th of April, 2024.



“We want to urge the public to disregard the Regional Minister's action and pay their electricity bills on time to ensure smooth and constant supply of power,” the press statement added.



