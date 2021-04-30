We don’t owe anyone 16 months salary arrears – YEA

General News of Friday, 30 April 2021

The Youth Employment Agency has debunked claims by one Bossman Adutwum that he is owed six months of salary by the agency.



YEA in a rejoinder to a universeroom.com news item published by GhanaWeb.com on Wednesday April 28, 2021, said it has no records proving the said Bossman Adutwum to be one of its employees. The agency added that the said ‘Tree Planting’ under which Bossman is claiming to have been employed by the agency as a Supervisor forms no part of employment modules under the YEA.



The YEA thus described the claims by Bossman Adutwum and the publications on his claims as “totally false and seen as a populist and malicious fabrication intended to cause public disaffection for the Agency and to destroy the impeccable record of massive transformation by the leadership of the Agency since 2017.”



