We don’t need specific complainant to move - Special Prosecutor

General News of Sunday, 11 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has emphasized that his outfit, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) operates independently and does not require specific complainants to initiate investigations.



He made these statements while speaking on Accra-based Joy News which was monitored by GhanaWeb.



The comments by the Special Prosecutor come as a reaction to the invitation and subsequent ‘arrest’ of the former chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.



According to him, his outfit falls on multiple sources to begin their investigation.



“The thing with us [Office of the Special Prosecutor] as I said, is people should not confuse us with some existing institutions. We do not need specific complainants to move. Indeed the law even says just a newspaper publication, just an article someone puts somewhere, just a suggestion may even put on Facebook or Twitter or something, should trigger our minds to start looking things and start investigating. So, where we sit, we do not need someone to come to us specifically complaining that this person seized my gold nuggets and I can’t find it. There are newspaper publications all over the place, all over the years, ” he said.



To him, the Office responsible for investigating and prosecuting corruption cannot be seen as irresponsible by sitting back without going after these things.



“So, where we sit, we do not need someone to come to us specifically complaining that that this person seized my gold nuggets and I can’t find it. There are newspaper publications all over the place, all over the years. And so, we cannot be in irresponsible and sit back without going after this things,” he added.



Also, watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Election Desk on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





NW/ESA