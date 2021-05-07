We don’t need money before knowing that Ghana is in crisis - #FixTheCountry campaigners

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The organizers of the #FixTheCountry campaign have refuted claims that former President John Dramani Mahama is the one sponsoring their campaign.



Reacting to a purported budget the group has presented to the former president, Gabriel Ohene Kwasi Addai described the circulated budget as fake.



According to him, they are not being sponsored by any political and that they do not need money from any party before they can voice out on the issues affecting Ghanaians.



He explained they do not need the support of any political party before voicing it out.



Ghana, he opined, has not developed to any level we would hope as a country.



”We don’t need money to talk about the struggles, are going through. We don’t need 4 billion before telling the government that we want the country fixed. If you want to believe the false stories, you can do so. But what I want to state is that the Fix the Country is not an agenda of a political party. We are a cumulation of political parties and other individuals who have put their differences aside because we are looking for the betterment of Ghana.



The members of the campaign are tired of hiding behind political parties. Ghana has not progressed but we are always bettering the pockets of politicians. We are tired and have decided to speak.”



Gabriel Ohene Kwasi Addai said what they are demanding are promises made by our political leaders and not something new.



Reacting to the fix yourself mantra, he said fixing oneself would not fix the dumsor and other challenges confronting citizens.



He said most of them are well to do but that is not stopping them from calling for better leadership and accountability.



”Should we be paid or be political before we know that we are struggling? Do we need to be in a political party to know that we are tired?”