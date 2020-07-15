General News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

We don’t know whether ‘coronavirus students’ brought virus from home – GES Boss

Director-General of the GES, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa

Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) says they have not been able to clarify whether infections of the deadly coronavirus recorded among students were imported from their various homes to the schools or not.



The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B has said SHS students who have tested positive for COVID-19 in schools brought the virus from their homes.



“It is important to note that the students who have tested positive for COVID-19 did not even contract the virus on their respective campuses, this is another strong point, that all of these cases, they brought it from their various homes,” he stated at a party event in Kumasi Tuesday.



The comment comes in the wake of the rise in cases of the virus in Senior High Schools across the country.



But reacting to the claims by the NPP’s National Youth Organiser on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa stated that the fuss about students bringing the virus from their homes or otherwise is inconsequential.



“We don’t know yet and no detailed information has been obtained from the Ghana Health Service as to how they contracted it, whether these were brought in from their homes or the virus was already in the school and they contracted it upon returning,” Director-General of the GES, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa said.



He maintained that what matters most is to treat the cases, and ensure the student population, teaching and non-teaching staff will follow instituted protocols in the schools to prevent the spread.













