We don't know 'V. F. Sesom Hofamn' - Executive Director of Albinos in Ghana clears air

The Executive Director of people with albinism, Ghana, Mr. Newton Komla Katseku

The Executive Director of people with albinism, Ghana, Mr. Newton Komla Katseku has debunked the press release by V. F. Sesom Hofamn the president of The Association of African Albinos, A. A. A. saying the association never recognized the said statement and has no idea and hands in the Press Statement to the extent of expelling Lawyer Foh Amoaning the Human right Lawyer from its association as a member, for advocating against the opening of LGBTQIA+ right community in Ghana, that has sparked a lot of controversies in the country.



According to the Executive Director, despite associating his advocacies and calls to the Association, Lawyer Foh Amoaning does not even belong to the Association in Ghana, before one could expel him.



Speaking to Swiss FM's Israel Abotsivia the morning Show Host today, 24/02/2021 on the "Swiss Volta Express" Mr. Katseku asked the general public to stay away from the press release and treat it as unaccepted and uncalled for. "Me, as an individual do not support the idea, being born into culture that never practices and frowns upon such practice there is no way, he added



