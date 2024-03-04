We don't have a position on LGBT+ bill approval - Peace Council

General News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, has stated that the council does not have a position on the approval of the anti-LGBT+ bill by Ghana's Parliament.



He emphasized that as mediators, the council refrains from taking sides on such matters.



"We don't have a position on the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill because we are mediators; we don't take sides on issues like this," he stated on the Hot Issue program on TV3 Sunday, March 3.



The chairman further asserted that the council is closely observing how events unfold regarding the bill.



"There are several issues that have come to us that people expected us to take sides on, but we realized it was important to remain neutral when they later came for conflict resolution.



"We are waiting to see how things will unfold so we know if to mediate/intervene in the event of a conflict."



The bill's passage has stirred public debate in Ghana and raised concerns among the international community, notably the United States embassy in Accra.



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), urged individuals opposed to the anti-LGBT+ bill to seek redress in court if they believe it is unconstitutional.



"Ghana's Parliament, in which is vested the sovereign will of the people, has democratically passed a harsher anti-LGBTQ+ Bill. Yes, democratically! In fact, the threat of being unseated for standing for the rights of gays, etc., certainly created its own culture of silence in the House! But, it is the decision of Parliament and one which enjoys huge popular support in the country.



"The world must understand that. But Ghanaians must also understand that it comes with consequences. Choices have consequences. We expect the media and the politicians to be fair to the people by letting them know the pros and cons of this decision to impose stiffer penalties against gays, etc. We also expect those who believe the bill is constitutionally wrong to do what is right and go to court.



"That is democracy! Our institutions of democracy are still strong and alive. Let's have faith in our democracy. Let's respect the choices we make and their consequences and believe in the process. Ghana remains a sovereign state with cultural norms that cannot be wished away but must be respected.



"I still believe, though, that we can balance our traditional family values with our traditional values of tolerance and diversity. That's the Ghanaian way. The Ghanaian culture. The Ghanaian spirit. Our history. Our DNA. That is Ghanaian," he expressed.



The Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Joseph Whittal, also commented that the bill is likely to face legal challenges if it is signed into law by the President.



He cautioned that the country needs to handle the bill carefully due to its potential impact.



GA/SEA



