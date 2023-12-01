We don't hate Isreal, we just want the occupiers gone - Palestinian ambassador

General News of Friday, 1 December 2023

The Palestinian ambassador to Ghana, Abdalfatah Ahmed Khalil Alsatarri, has stated that the sentiments in the ongoing Isreal-Gaza war were not rooted in religion but rather in opposition to the occupation of Palestinian land.



Speaking at a press briefing held at the Palestinian embassy to Ghana on November 30, 2023, Abdalfatah Ahmed Khalil Alsatarri stated that his people's struggle isn't directed at any particular ethnicity or religion, but against the act of land occupation.



He stressed his hope for peace and the belief that the occupation would one day come to an end.



“My people just don't like the occupiers. Anyone in this world who tries to occupy my people and tries to control our lives, we don't like them. We want them to leave our land and we want to live in peace.



“We have a very strong belief that this occupation will end one day and Palestine will be free. There is no peace in the Middle East without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the land that was occupied in 1967," stated Ambassador Alsatarri.



The ambassador extended thanks to African and European nations for their solidarity, acknowledging the massive demonstrations organised in support of the Palestinian struggle.



“I like to thank all the African countries, all the European countries, and all the countries that stood by the side of my people and organised very big demonstrations of support for the struggle of my people. And I'd like to thank Ghana again for all its support,” he said.



His comments come on the back of the longstanding Isreal-Gaza war, which reignited on October 7, after Hamas fighters breached the Gaza border with Israel and killed some 1,400 Israelis, prompting an unprecedented scale of bombardment of the Palestinian enclave.



According to the Gaza Health Ministry, Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza has so far killed tens of thousands of civilians, the majority of them children.



