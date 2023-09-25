We don't hand over paper petitions to anybody; they use it for toilet roll - Barker-Vormawor replies Tampuli

General News of Monday, 25 September 2023

In response to criticism regarding the failure to present a petition during the three-day #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, organizer Oliver Barker-Vormawor has defended the decision, asserting that their thoughts were committed to paper but withheld due to concerns that it might be disregarded.



The controversy arose after Alhassan Tampuli Sulemana, the Member of Parliament for Gushegu and Deputy Minister of Transport, expressed disappointment that the protest group did not present any concerns during the demonstrations, as he had been designated by the government to receive their petition from the Democracy Hub group.



In a tweet, Barker-Vormawor stated, "We have written down our thoughts to share with the nation. One of the things that we don't do is to hand over paper petitions to anybody. They use the petitions for toilet roll."



The decision not to present the petition appears to be rooted in a perceived lack of responsiveness from government officials.



Barker-Vormawor further remarked, "They called us and told us they are sending a minister to come and take a petition. We said no. We are going to speak to the people of Ghana; the ministers and president do not deserve our attention anymore."



He added, "It is the people of Ghana we must address... We are taking back our democracy; we are taking back our country."



