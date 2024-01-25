We don’t fight in Parliament; don’t be deceived by heated debates – Afenyo-Markin

Politics of Thursday, 25 January 2024

The Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has admonished the general public against the erroneous impression being created on their television during debates of parliamentary sittings that lawmakers are fighting.



“Let me remind you that in Parliament we don’t fight so don’t be deceived by what you see on your television because after the debate we get in there and we eat and drink together. So sorry if you think we fight in Parliament” he disclosed.



Afenyo-Markin, who doubles as the Effutu constituency Legislator, made these remarks during a donation at Winneba Senior High School (SHS) where he presented 300 metal students’ beds to ease one of the biggest challenges facing the school.



He reminded all that this year is a electioneering year and called on general public to go about their campaigns devoid politics of insults but rather remain peaceful and united irrespective of one’s political affiliation because to him they are one people.



“Elections will come and go, families will remain, friends will remain so let us express our view without hurting each other. Let’s be careful with our choice of words. As teachers you may have a CPP, PPP, NPP or NDC as your party but let’s talk about politics in a lightly manner. Don’t let create unnecessary acrimony that will affect the environment of teaching and create a toxic relationship amongst yourself.



Let me remind you that even politicians themselves are not enemies to themselves. In the chamber we know it’s a political business but out of the chamber off the cameras we are friends” Afenyo Markin revealed



Hon Afenyo Markin therefore challenged the students to make discipline a topmost priority and take their education seriously to propel them to be responsible adults in future.



He pledged to commit more resources at solving the pressing needs of the school for quality teaching and learning to be realized for the betterment of Effutu and its adjoining surroundings.



Afenyo- Markin reaffirmed his commitment at transforming the Effutu Municipality into becoming an area of destination as well as a city of choice that would become the gateway to the Central Region.