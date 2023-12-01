We don't engage in brutality against civilians, we apply minimal force - GAF

General News of Friday, 1 December 2023

The Ghana Armed Forces have rejected claims of military officers brutalizing civilians.



This stems from reported instances of military brutality in Ashaiman, Garu, and Ejura, among other locations, citinewsroom.com reports



In an interview in Kumasi, Brigadier General Charles Agyemang Prempeh, the General Officer Commanding the central command of the Ghana Armed Forces, emphasized their commitment to upholding the nation's peace despite public criticism of their interactions with civilians.



He reiterated that the military's primary goal is to ensure public safety and maintain order in society, not to harm civilians.



“The military doesn’t go out there to brutalize civilians, that is far from the point. We go out there to ensure that we restore law and order. We do these as internal security operations to support the Police and when we out there we use minimum force,” he added.



Regarding allegations of military personnel involvement in misconduct, such as armed robbery and other social offenses, Brigadier General Charles Agyemang Prempeh clarified that such actions cannot be attributed to the entire Ghana Armed Forces.



He highlighted the military's process of investigating these incidents and implementing appropriate disciplinary actions against the individuals involved.



“The military doesn’t engage in armed robbery, the individual goes out there to do his things, the military has a way to correct infractions and therefore when these things come to our attention we take the necessary measures according to our disciplinary procedures to engage the individual and correct him,” he asserted.



