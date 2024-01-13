We don’t cook results, we’re objective, ethical and scientific – Global InfoAnalytics

Politics of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DWA Risk Consulting Limited and Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, has said one thing that has worked for them in their polls is objectivity.



He believes that polls conducted objectively and scientifically will stand the test of time.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he said that irrespective of the disagreements that characterise their findings, they have remained objective and professional.



Global InfoAnalytics is an independent research company founded in 2019.



It uses sophisticated methodology with modern technology backed by unrivalled experience to provide bespoke research, analysis, and strategic counsel tailored to the individual needs of our clients.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong that although they are based in Ghana, the target is to become the best globally, and the target market for them is beyond Ghana.



To achieve this, “we make sure that we are very scientific, very robust, and very objective because if you want to attract businesses from outside, you have to be objective, professional, and ethical.”.



He went on to reveal that the research firm has invested heavily in technology, skills, and technical know-how to conduct their polls.



He touted the robustness of their system and the quality of work they adopt in conducting their polls, making it difficult for anyone to discredit them.



One other point he disclosed that has helped them is the ability to publish the outcomes irrespective of which party they go against.



He disputed claims that the firm cooks their polls, stressing that it conducts the polls with the utmost integrity.