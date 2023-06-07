You are here: HomeNews2023 06 07Article 1781918

General News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We don’t clap in parliament, we say yeah yeah – Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin

In a moment during a parliamentary session, the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin said to the attendees in the public gallery, that parliament is not a place for clapping.

He said this after swearing in the MP-elect, Ernest Yaw Anim as Member of Parliament for the Kumawu Constituency on June 7, 2023.

After the swearing-in, the public who were seated in the gallery was heard sounding applause to the newly sworn-in MP.

It was then that the Speaker announced that the chamber is not for clapping instead they say yeah yeah as a sign of approval or agreement to an action.

“This is to the public gallery, no clapping in parliament. We only say yeah yeah, not clapping” he said.

