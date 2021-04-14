‘We do scholarly political analysis and not to forecast lotto’ – Adom-Otchere replies Asiedu Nketia

General News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Paul Adom-Otchere says his political analysis on his show, Good Evening Ghana, is “scholarly political analysis from the stables of Cicero”.



Johnson Asiedu Nketia had described the political analysis of Paul Adom-Otchere about which flagbearer will lead the NDC as a village lotto forecaster who is analyzing lotto numbers.



Speaking on Asempa FM on Tuesday, the NDC scribe said, “I have seen some analysis on Metro TV by Paul Adom-Otchere.



Whenever I see it, I see it as someone who is working for lotto numbers. How can you pair Asiedu Nketia, John Mahama, Bagbin…like a village lotto forecaster…the analysis is not scientific.”



But responding to Asiedu Nketia, whom he called his uncle on the Tuesday edition of his biweekly political talk show, Paul Adom-Otchere said what he does on his show “is called scholarly political analysis from the stables of Cicero."



"Asiedu Nketia do you understand that?," Adom-Otchere jabbed. "Maybe because he studied administration at Legon school of admin, he is not familiar with this.”



He continued: “That is not lotto, maybe the only forecast Asiedu Nketia knows is lotto but that is analysis. He himself used the word ‘analysis’ so we are analyzing; we do not know who the NDC will select and we didn’t say here that we had spoken to any NDC guy.



We are accustomed to doing that but you can call it lotto forecasting if that is what you know. We put out the thesis, we anticipate the antithesis and we put out the synthesis,” Adom-Otchere stressed.



Paul Adom-Otchere emphasized that he has never said he spoke to some NDC members before doing his analysis.



He also rejected the claim that his analysis was aimed at sowing discord within the NDC.



He reiterated that for over two decades, the longest political talk show on Metro TV has not attracted a legal suit, something he indicated that shows that he is doing something right.