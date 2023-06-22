We do our best but the best protection is God almighty – Anas Aremeyaw Anas admits

General News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has emphasized the need for protection in the line of his work as he seeks to expose members of the society he refers to as ‘the bad guys.’



Anas, in an interview with DW Africa in their studios in Germany defended his decision to continually wear face beads stressing that his anonymity was part of his means of protecting himself and members of his team.



He cited the instance of his former lead investigator, Ahmed Hussein-Suale who was murdered in a suburb of Accra days after his photo had been published on TV by a sitting Member of Parliament.



“Even with the beads there are issues that come with it, there are dangers that we face. I know you recall the death of Ahmed Suale who was shot twice in his heart and twice in his neck in Ghana.



“We do our best but the best protection is God almighty,” Anas told the DW journalist.



The Tiger Eye PI CEO stressed that his work always generated enough evidence for courts to make definitive determinations in criminal trials and so calls to reveal his identity were unfounded.



“I think that the evidence is not in my face, it is not in my beads,” he told DW Africa in an interview in their studios in Germany.



“Journalism is about hard work, it is about hardcore evidence and so if you are in a court of law, you put before all these evidence and a judge will sit and make sense out of the evidence,” he stressed.



He added that he is not new to the ‘Name, Shame, Jail,’ kind of journalism but that evidence abounds of how his work has resulted in people going to jail. He cited works like the Chinese sex mafia, case of sexual predator Nana Agyemang Asante and that of the judges.











