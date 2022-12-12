We do not provide earthquake or earth tremor forecasts - Ghana Meteo

General News of Monday, 12 December 2022
Source: gbcghanaonline.com
The Ghana Meteorological Agency has informed the public that their agency is not responsible for providing forecasts on earthquakes and earth tremors.
The agency made the statement on Twitter on Monday, December 12 after earth tremors hit some parts of the Greater Accra Region.
“Nobody asked but @GhanaMet DOES NOT provide a forecast on earthquakes or earth tremors, Ghana Meteo tweeted.
Nobody asked but @GhanaMet DOES NOT provide forecast on earthquakes or earth tremors.— Ghana Meteo. Agency (@GhanaMet) December 12, 2022