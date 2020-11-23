General News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We didn’t take Abusua FM off air before Mahama’s interview – NCA clarifies

Mahama's interview was rescheduled due to broadcasting interference

On Thursday, November 12, 2020, former Deputy Minister for Communication, Edward Ato Sarpong accused the National Communications Authority (NCA) of taking Abusua FM off air Wednesday morning ahead of an interview with the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



The NCA in response has described the allegations made by the former Deputy Minister for Communication as false.



In a press statement copied to GhanaWeb, the National Communications Authority highlighted that “Mr. Sarpong’s accusation is also wholly false”.



It noted that “the NCA does not have the capability to block, jam or interfere with broadcasting signals. As a telecommunications and broadcasting regulator, and in line with global best practice, the NCA has frequency spectrum monitoring equipment whose ability is limited to receiving signals and detecting their source, but not to jam them.



“Where necessary, Section 13 of ECA, 2008, Act 775 provides the basis and procedure for shutting down a radio communication service provider. The NCA serves notices and subsequently physically closes the facilities down and then monitors thereafter for compliance,” the statement added.



Read below the NCA’s press statement .





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.