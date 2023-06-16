We didn’t inherit dumsor from Mahama – Government spokesperson admits

General News of Friday, 16 June 2023

A spokesman person of the government, Lawyer Kingsley Amoakwa-Boadu, was forced to admit by Dr Randy Abbey, the host of Good Morning Ghana, that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government did not inherit the dreaded days of intermittent power supply, which is popularly known as dumsor.



Proponents of the government, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, have been dragging about solving dumsor when they came to power.



The president recently took a swipe at former President John Dramani Mahama that under his government, electricity was a privilege and not a necessity.



“... I wish to reassure you all that my government will continue to work towards “Keeping the Lights on”, in spite of the global dynamics of energy pricing, because the alternative is not an option. We are not going back to dumsor, we leave that to President Mahama,” Akufo-Addo said.



But, Lawyer Amoakwa-Boadu, after initially hesitating, admitted that the problem of dumsor was over before Mahama handed over power on the Thursday, June 15, 2023, edition of the Good Morning Ghana show, which was monitored by GhanaWeb.



“On 7th January (2016) of course, there was no dumsor in Ghana… I don’t go on platforms to do pure politics; we are trying to solve Ghana’s problems,” he said.



He, however, noted that the fact that dumsor was over before Mahama left office does not mean that the Akufo-Addo government did nothing to help.



“But that is not to say that nothing has been done. In fact, we have reviewed the agreements. In fact, the World Bank is saying some of the agreements were overpriced and we need to review it,” he said.



