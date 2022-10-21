We didn’t hear anything - Arhin downplays booing of Akufo-Addo during Ashanti Regional tour

General News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, has said neither himself nor President Akufo-Addo heard Ghanaians booing at them during their tour in the Ashanti Region this week.



According to him, the presidency was surprised when they saw the report in the media suggesting that some traders hooted and booed at the president.



“I didn’t hear anything. Even the president himself [didn’t hear anything too]. Some of us were a little bit taken aback [when we saw that in the media],” citinewsroom quoted Eugene Arhin.



On October 18, 2022, some traders at Adum reportedly hooted and booed at Akufo-Addo’s convoy as it made its way through the Central Business District of Kumasi during his tour in the region.



As seen in videos shared via social media, some traders lined up along the stretch of the road booed away as the president and his convoy passed through the Adum Market to inspect the progress of work on the Kejetia/Central Market Project Phase II.



The booing of the president’s convoy has largely been attributed to the current state of the Ghanaian economy and the general economic hardship in the country.



Some three weeks ago, the president, in a similar fashion, was booed at a public event held at Independence Square.



The president, who had mounted a podium to deliver an address during a Global Citizens Festival held in Ghana, was welcomed with wild boos.



Reacting to this, Eugene Arhin said just like what happened at the Global Citizens Festival; they also heard no boos are was reported.



“It is just like, probably, what happened during the Global Citizen festival. A group of people standing somewhere doing their own thing, and they record… but meanwhile, once you are in front there, you literally don’t hear anything,” he added.



NYA/WA