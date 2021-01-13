General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

We did well – NDC rates performance in 2020 elections

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, has opined that the party exceeded expectations in the 2020 elections despite alleged attempts by the Electoral Commission to rig the polls.



Asiedu Nketia says the odds were stacked against the party as the Electoral Commissioner had demonstrated that it was on the side of the New Patriotic Party.



He asserted, in an interview on Accra FM, that the EC amended existing electoral laws and instituted mechanisms that made it easier for it to rig the elections in favour of the governing NPP.



Nonetheless, Asiedu Nketia reckons the NDC did very well to garner the number of votes it polled.



“Given the circumstances, we did well. The odds we went through with a very partial referee who did not hide her impartiality, we did very well. Each complaint we filed, she never addressed any of them. They changed the laws and instituted rigging machinery and only few people in parliament objected to it”.



Per official figures from the Electoral Commission, the NDC won 137 seats from Parliament while the NPP also had 137 with one seat going to an independent candidate.



In the presidential elections, John Dramani Mahama of the NDC finished second to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo 6,214, 889 representing 47.366% of ballots cast.



John Mahama is, however, contesting the results at the Supreme Court with a petition seeking a re-run of the elections.