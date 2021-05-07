We deserve better - Oko Vanderpuije under attack for commissioning wooden footbridge

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

In a time where citizens are demanding accountability from the leadership of Ghana through a social media campaign dubbed ‘FixTheCountry’, Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South Constituency, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, has been called out for commissioning a wooden footbridge.



The MP for Ablekuma South Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on May 7, 2021, shared images of the opening ceremony on his Facebook page with the caption “Hon. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije brought delight to the people of Chorkor and Shiabu as he fixed the only bridge that links the two communities. He is really making the party popular in ABS.”



Reacting to the post, some persons who didn’t seem pleased with the project said the MP could have done better for the people of Chorkor and Shiabu adding that the bridge might collapse once the rains set in.



A Facebook user by the name Ama Owusua Baiden wrote: “Celebrating mediocrity. Such nonsense. For crying out loud we deserve better.”



Another added: How do you put up such wooden bridge and organize a fanfair? Why don’t we do projects with durable materials that last longer for generations? Let’s not celebrate mediocrity in our politicians. We deserve better and we can do better.”



A third wrote: "We have people saying good work done? Oman Ghana everyone is wise enough...just imagine the cost involve in this bridge I can’t bet you it's not up to 50000 gh cedis yet chiefs have been organized to help hand it over to people in that area, the kind of budget for this ceremony no idea only God knows let's be serious as a country ooooh tom.”



Also, Samuel Bebbery on Facebook had this to say: “How do you applaud for this when of course when it starts to rain everything will come down. Until when are we going to think into the future and do sustainable and long term infrastructure.”



