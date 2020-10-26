General News of Monday, 26 October 2020

We demanded justice for George Floyd but not for Prof Benneh, others - Prophet Oduro

Prof Yaw Benneh was murdered at his residence in Accra

General Overseer of the Alabaster International Prayer Ministry, Prophet Isaac Oduro, is wondering why Ghanaians have not demanded justice for Nigerians killed recently during protests like they did for the murder of George Floyd, a U.S. citizen.



The man of God said it was surprising and hypocritical that the state-sponsored events in demanding justice for George Floyd but have refused to demand justice for the likes of the late Prof Yaw Benneh the law professor who was killed in his home, the late Mfantseman MP Ekow Hayford and the Takoradi kidnapped girls.



In a sermon on Sunday, he said he was so amazed a forum was held and a venue hired, decorated and George Floyd’s banner was hanged and justice demanded for him.



“I was wondering and thinking about what kind of absurdity was that. Where is the justice for the Takoradi girls, where is the justice for JB Danquah, where is the justice for Prof. Yaw Benneh, where is the justice for Marcus the one who was killed in Sogakope, where is the justice for Mark Ofori in Takoradi? Where is the justice for all these people including the MP who was brutally murdered recently? Where is the justice? That we can hypocritically divert very quickly justice for George Floyd? That is very interesting. Where did you meet George Floyd, did you attend school with him, and yet you are demanding justice for him?



“Our brothers and sisters are being killed in Nigeria like rats and no one is crying for justice for them…it is the weakness among black people,” he said.



Prophet Oduro described this as one major problem affecting us as we only appreciate things far from us but refuse to assist our own when they are troubled.





