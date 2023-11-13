We control more than one-third of the NPP - Ken Agyapong brags to supporters

General News of Monday, 13 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

"All is not lost,” Kennedy Agyapong has told his coordinators, and supporters at a showdown Thanksgiving party held on Saturday.



The maverick Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency polled a total of 71,996 votes, representing 37.41% to come second at the recently held presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Political pundits who have been reacting to this say Kennedy Agyapong has proven “he’s a force to reckon with in the party”



Speaking to his coordinators at the Thanksgiving party, Mr Agyapong said “We’ve made a statement”



“He who fights and runs away lives to fight another day…you’re now relevant in the party because we control more than one-third of the party; there’s nothing they can do without consulting us…we’ve made a statement



"Don’t be sad…all is not lost. One day one day what God has ordained will surely come to pass. It is only Kennedy Agyepong who throws a big party after losing.



“I appreciate all the efforts you put in…” he added.



After the November 4 vote, Dr Bawumia polled 61.47% of total votes cast by nearly 200,000 delegates of the NPP to emerge victor in the party’s flagbearer contest. His closest contender, Ken Agyapong polled some 37.41%.



Speaking at an event to declare the vice president winner on Saturday night, Ken Agyapong promised to support Dr Bawumia’s campaign for the presidency.



“This is the only thing I’ve been preaching, and I must admit this election is fair and my grassroots have spoken; therefore, I accept the results in good faith," Mr Agyapong said moments after the results was announced.



He pledged his support to the flagbearer-elect to help defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and “break the eight.”



“So, party members we should put everything behind us and let’s unite this party..., I believe we can break the eight and that’s what I’ve been preaching,” he added.