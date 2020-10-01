General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

We care for the Zongos – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice president, Dr. Mahammudu Bawuamia has described the NPP government’s focus on Zongo communities as unprecedented. According to the VP, no government since 1970 has paid particular attention to Zongo communities like the Akufo-Addo-led government.



Speaking at a durbar at Kawokudi Park, as part of his Greater Accra tour, the Vice President listed a number of programmes implemented purposely to improve the livelihood of residents in these communities.



The NPP government after assumption of office established the Zongo Development Fund which is meant to augment development in Zongo communities.



Monies from the fund, as revealed by the Vice President, during his speech, have been used for the construction of basic infrastructure in different Zongo communities across the country including the Zongos of Kade, Akwatia, etc.



The Vice President intones that the NPP government is prepared to do more including the party’s promise to construct model Senior High Schools in Zongo communities, sporting facilities, the establishment of Islamic Senior Schools etc.



The Vice President, however, cautioned voters not to change the course of development in the Zongo communities by voting for the opposition NDC.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.