We cannot use tribalism to develop this country – Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency and flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, has made a firm statement denouncing tribalism and emphasizing the importance of human development as a means of advancing the country.



In a series of tweets on June 12, 2023, Kennedy Agyapong expressed his belief that tribalism cannot be used as a tool for national progress.



The Twitter posts, sighted by GhanaWeb, highlighted Agyapong's stance on tribalism. He wrote, "I don’t believe in tribalism but I believe in human development." Agyapong further elaborated on his position, stating, "We cannot use tribalism to develop this country (Ghana), it won't help us."



By explicitly rejecting tribalism, Agyapong aims to promote unity and inclusivity among Ghanaians.



He recognizes that prioritizing tribal affiliations hampers national development and hinders progress.



It may be recalled that Kennedy Agyapong recently dismissed allegations of being anti-Ewe.



Speaking to delegates of the New Patriotic Party in the Hohoe Constituency on Sunday, June 11, 2023, Kennedy Agyapong revealed that he has a strong connection with the people of the Volta Region and the Ewe tribe, contrary to claims that he is anti-Ewe.



"I want to tell you, amidst the propaganda that Kennedy Agyapong doesn't like Ewes, that if you don't know, let me inform you today. My wife is from Adidome, and I am glad the minister is here. In fact, before I speak, clap for me. Do you know why I am asking you to clap for me? I've given you four beautiful, intelligent girls, and they have all attended the best universities in the world," he said.



Meanwhile, ten flagbearer hopefuls have picked up their nomination forms to contest in the race. They include;



Former energy minister, Boakye Agyarko, who was the first person to pick up nomination forms for the party's primaries; Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Francis Addai-Nimoh, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen, Kennedy Agyapong, Joe Ghartey and Kwadwo Poku





