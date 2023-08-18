'We cannot run away from it' - Ken Agyapong on Cecilia Dapaah's missing cash saga

General News of Friday, 18 August 2023

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has asserted that some financial institutions disclose the monies in the accounts of customers to third parties.



He stated that some banks leak information on the amount of money ministers and other public officials have.



In a 3news report sighted by GhanaWeb Business, Kennedy Agyapong is reported to have said in an interview with Roland Walker on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, that, “The banks leak information that this minister has this amount of money at home.”



This, he said, may be the reason people keep large sums of monies in their houses.



Kennedy Agyapong's comment comes on the back of news that the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, kept huge sums of monies; both local and foreign currencies at her Abelemkpe residence.



“When Victoria Hammah said ‘I make one million dollars’, look at the backlash Ghanains gave. The one who said, if I make, got this backlash then what about the one who has it?...we cannot run away from it. I know there will be backlash but God knows I have spoken the truth," the NPP flagbearer hopeful stated.



It emerged on Friday, July 21, 2023, that two house helps of the former Sanitation and Water Resource Minister were facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing an amount of $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian cedis at her residence at Abelenkpe, Accra.



The two, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei allegedly stole the monies and personal items of the couple, between the months of July and October 2022.



Both have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis.



Two more suspects have been arrested in the ongoing investigations into the stolen funds of Cecilia Dapaah.



This was revealed in court on Wednesday, August 2, by police prosecutor DSP Emmanuel Nyamekye when the case was called.



