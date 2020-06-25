Politics of Thursday, 25 June 2020

We cannot fight over spilled milk but some seats could’ve been protected - Defeated MP

Defeated Member of Parliament for Sissala East, Mr. Ridwan Abass has admonished the party to do everything possible to resolve the differences and negative outcomes from the primaries to unite members for victory 2020.



He said whatever the party machinery will put in place to make sure we come together as a united front for 2020, to win the general elections is the most important thing.



The primaries he said all over and the losers from the exercise cannot cry over spilled milk.



"But as a party, I also believe strongly that we will be learning a lot of lessons from the 2020 elections".



He was hopeful the NPP will go back to the drawing board after 2020 polls and evaluate whether what happened helped them.



Mr. Ridwan Abass said although the party’s constitution allows qualified candidates to contest in the primaries, they were some seats that should have been protected.



"As a party in government, I feel some of these seats could have been protected. For instance, I am speaking for myself. Some of these seats should have been protected.”



The MP is the first NPP MP whop won the seat for the party for t6he first time in 2016 and felt it was prudent for him to have been protected.



Meanwhile, he has assured the party he will do everything possible to ensure the party retains the seat.



He further promised to complete all ongoing projects he has embarked on in his constituency.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he expressed optimism he will bounce back much better than the past.





