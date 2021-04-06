We cannot continue to present Akans - Razak Kojo Opoku backs Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu call

Politics of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Razak Kojo Opoku, an activist of the New Patriotic Party has endorsed assertions by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu that it will be counter-productive for the party to present an Akan as flagbearer for the 2024 elections.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in a JoyNews interview explained that it will be prudent for the NPP to wean itself from ‘Akan party’ tag by selecting a candidate of different tribe for the elections.



“Inwardly, I know also I have the competence but is it wise for me now immediately after two Akans; Kufuor had been the president, Akufo-Addo follows from the Eastern Region and there is a third Akan to follow? Doing introspection, I think it may not hold well for a party that is accused by some as being overly Akanistic party. But not everybody agrees with me. And that is the beauty of democracy,” he said.



Commenting on the statement by the Suame MP in a Facebook post, Razak Kojo Opoku proffered reasons to why 2024 presents the NPP a great chance to de-alienate itself of the tribalism tag.



He said that the perception that the NPP is the preserve of Akans has over the years worked against the party’s interest and it is important it shows diversity.



“As a Party we cannot continue presenting Akan Presidential Candidates all the time since the formation of the Tradition. It is not good for the overall image and brand of the Party.



“We need to take pragmatic steps to diversify our choice of Flagbearer in order to enhance our Parliamentary performance in all the 16 Regions.



“Our inability to win Parliamentary Seats in Oti, and sometimes struggles to win Parliamentary Seats in the Volta, Upper East, Northern, Upper West, and the Non-Akan areas are all due to the Akanfour Perception Tag hanging around our neck for the last 74years,” he argued.



