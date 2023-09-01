We cannot afford not to be in government in 2025 – Edward Bawa

Politics of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: GNA

Edward Abambire Bawa, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bongo Constituency in the Upper East Region, says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot miss the opportunity to take over the administration of the country in 2025 and need to unite and work towards that goal.



“We cannot afford not to be in government in 2025, and everything we need to do legally and lawfully, we should be able to do, and that is one of the things I will be contributing to,” he added.



He said even though he lost the Party’s Primaries to Mr Charles Bawadua, he was ready to support the NDC retain the seat in the Constituency and further capture power from the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



He said the NDC was bigger than all the Aspirants in the Primaries, and called for the need for all to unite, strategize and focus on how to bring John Dramani Mahama back to power and win more Parliamentary seats for the NDC.



Bawa in his quest to ensure unity across the rank and file of the NDC after the Primaries spoke to journalists in an interview at the climax of his tour of the Constituency to interact with delegates on the need to unite, retain the seat and ultimately win the general elections.



The MP said there were often divisions after internal elections, emphasizing that “If we do not make an effort to unite the Party, there will be challenges for us going into 2024 elections.



“So, I took it upon myself to ensure that I go round the Constituency and talk to delegates to see how we can unite the Party, unite behind John Mahama as the Presidential Candidate and Charles Bawadua as the Parliamentary Candidate,” he said.



He indicated that as a major stakeholder in the Party and in the Constituency, it was his responsibility to unite the Party, “That is what I have been doing since 2017 when I became a Member of Parliament.



“And it is not under my tenure that I will have the Party fractured,” Mr Bawa noted.



He said as part of his support to ensure the Parliamentary Candidate for the area retained the seat for the NDC, he had to interact with all delegates to unite and also create the opportunity for Bawadua to market himself.



“I believe that going forward, a discussion would be held to see what role the Candidate will think that I can play, because remember that this will be his campaign. As much as possible, I need to create space for the Candidate.



The MP further called for forgiveness among members of the various campaign teams and urged them to let go of whatever frictions that might have occurred during their respective campaigns.



Bawa on behalf of members of his campaign team and supporters said they had forgiven anybody who might have said or did anything against them, and encouraged all delegates and teams to do same, so that they could stay peacefully in unity and campaign together for victory in 2024.