We can't trade NDC for highest bidders - Hudu Yahya warns delegates

Politics of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: Zambaga Rufai Saminu

A stalwart of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Hudu Yahaya, has warned members of the NDC against materialism in the party.



Consequently, he said those gunning for various positions to make money must step aside and allow true sons and daughters of the party to contest elections and lead the various arms of the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.



He gave the warning while speaking to Sagani TV news in an exclusive interview monitored on the sideline of the party's Northern Regional Congress being held at UDS auditorium in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital.



He said as part of a campaign strategy towards securing victory in the 2024 general elections, the party will not compromise on standards but will elect competent executives willing to voluntarily agree to serve all stakeholders without any inducement.



The former General Secretary of NDC said aspirants vying for various positions must therefore consider the following criteria, thus, love for country and love for party first before individuals.



He said these criteria must precede the creeping love for individuals in the party ahead of all ongoing elections and future elections.



Alhaji Hudu Yahya said the philosophy, principles, and values underpinning the core mandate of the party must inform the decision of delegates.



Quoting a proverbial phrase in his native language, he said, "Indeed, what is in the mouth, certainly keeps what is on fire boiling."



He asked delegates of the party to determine the faith of those contending for positions with simple but logical questions on when they joined the NDC, why they joined the party, and what informed their decisions to contest for the positions.



The former NDC General Secretary said there is no compulsion but a sacrifice to hold positions in the party with the right calibre of leaders and the right mindset to steer the affairs of the NDC so that victory will be guaranteed in 2024.



He said that even though Ghanaians are disappointed, and farmers are sitting at home, fitters are sitting at home due to the regrettably prescribed governance being administered by the current government spearheading the dispensation.



Alhaji Hudu Yahaya said it was unnecessary to pitch camps based on the influence of individuals in the party, reminding members that the slogan of the NDC remains "Unity and Stability " and that must guide the conduct and behaviour of all party members.



He described the growing phenomenon of indiscipline in the party as an antiparty behaviour which will not be tolerated.



He used himself as an example when he shielded his ambition to lead the NDC as national chairman by stepping down for others.



This, he said, should ostensibly motivate members of the party to understand why selflessness remains crucial in NDC, noting that party organization is not just about elections and occupying party positions but service to humanity in various ways.



In line with this, he said the leadership of NDC established the party school and is constantly creating relevant programs, imbibed in workshops and other capacity-building programs to transform structures of NDC, transfer knowledge, experience, values and principles of the party to present and future generations.



Under the circumstance, he called for the election of competent people to lead the party, adding the NDC is a government in waiting and only competent people must be allowed into the waiting room.



"NDC is one house. We are one, therefore, we must accelerate unconditional love for the party and hold each other together," he counselled.



Alhaji Hudu Yahaya said he believes the NDC has enough experience hands to lead the party any day, anytime, due to all these arrangements carried out.



As loyal members, he said the immediate role of each member is to intensify work and win more souls since the entire membership of the party is not up to thirty million people, just like the total population of Ghana and to the extent that executives serving the party across the country, will not be up to two million people also goes to confirm that they need to bring unity among the rank and file of the party, adding, the NDC should be a collective group and not an organization is controlled by individuals.