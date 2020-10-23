General News of Friday, 23 October 2020

We can’t resist the temptation of praising Mahama – Nzema Akropong chief

The Chief of Nzema Akropong, Nana Adu Kwaw, has applauded the performance of Mr John Dramani Mahama, during his tenure as president.



Nana Adu Kwaw said even though chiefs are not supposed to engage in partisan politics, they cannot resist the temptation of praising the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for the numerous projects he brought to the Nzema area.



He said it was during the tenure of President Mahama that the Agona-Nkwanta-Elubo-Half Assini road was constructed, including many other deplorable roads in the area.



Speaking during a visit of Mr Mahama to Nkroful in the Ellembelle constituency on Wednesday as part of his five-day campaign tour of the Western Region, Nana Adu Kwaw highlighted a number of projects, established in the Nzema area by the Mahama administration, including Ghana Gas Company, that have created decent and sustainable jobs for the people in the area.



According to him, cocoa farmers in the area also benefited from the then Mahama-led government's free fertilizer programme.



“Every chief stands for the development and why should I not praise a politician if he should help bring development in my area? That is why I can’t resist the temptation of praising Mahama for what he did for the Nzema area,” Nana Adu Kwaw said.



He was unhappy that the current government did not continue the Mahama-led government’s proposed Atuabo Free Port project.



The chief of Nzema Akropong said there are more prospects for development in the People's manifesto of the NDC, especially the GH?10 billion Big Push plan as well as the promise to legalise ‘Okada’.



He, therefore, urged his people to rally behind the NDC’s campaign to recapture power in the December 7, 2020, elections.

