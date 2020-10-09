General News of Friday, 9 October 2020

We can’t publish 260 page audit on Cocoa roads – COCOBOD CEO to Mahama

The Chief Executive Officer for COCOBOD Joseph Boahen Aidoo is questioning the former President John Dramani Mahama and his National Democratic Congress (NDC) how his outfit can publish a 260 page audit report they conducted on cocoa roads on assumption of office.



Former President John Mahama in his recent campaign tour to the Western North Region questioned why the Akufo-Addo led administration have failed to published the audit report they conducted over the construction and awarding of cocoa roads during the erstwhile Mahama administration.



But addressing the chiefs and people at Prestea-Nkwanta in the Amenfi West District of the Western Region as part of the Vice President’s two day tour to the region, Mr Boahen Aidoo said it was impossible for his outfit to publish a 260 page audit report.



“Nana, the audit report is ready and available at the COCOBOD head office, anyone who is interested can get a copy, it is surprising that a government that left over eight hundred million Ghana cedis debt is now asking for an audit report,” he said.



Mr Boahen Aidoo assured the gathering that his out (COCOBOD) has nothing to hide as far as the audit is concerned.





