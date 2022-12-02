We can’t provide 3-days protection for parliament picketing – Police to Justice for Ghana

General News of Friday, 2 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Police say it cannot provide protection for pressure group, Justice for Ghana for more than one day regarding the group’s planned picketing at Parliament House.



However, the group contends it can hold a peaceful picketing with or without protection from the Ghana Police Service.



This came up when the leadership of Justice for Ghana met the Greater Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service Thursday afternoon at the Nima Divisional Police Command.



The meeting was centered on the modalities for the picketing at Parliament House and the controversial Cathedral from 6th December 2022.



Meanwhile, police say Parliament ought to be notified of the picketing while the picketing at the Cathedral Project site should also be limited to the external perimeter.



Another meeting has been scheduled to iron out the details for the upcoming picketing in the coming days.