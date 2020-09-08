Politics of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: My News GH

We can’t entrust free SHS in your care because you never believed in it – Bawumia to Mahama

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is sceptical about the ability of former President John Dramani Mahama to continue and improve the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.



He disclosed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) never believed in the idea in the first place wondering how Mahama will go about it if they mandate him in the 2020 polls as Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.



Addressing a durbar in Damongo in the West Gonja District, Dr Bawumia reiterated that the policy that has benefited about 1,200,000 students is the brainchild of the Akufo-Addo administration wondering why Mahama is clamouring to take credit for something he never initiated after all.



“We cannot trust him with free SHS because he never believed in free SHS in the first place. The person who gave birth to free SHS is still alive and will be alive for a very long time. Let’s leave his baby for him to take care of Mahama says he wants to review it and his revision could mean cancellation”, he said.



He berated former President John Dramani Mahama who had once said he would not spend GH¢2 billion on it if he had that money, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said.



According to him, the former President who cancelled the allowances for teacher and nurse trainees as well as that of Arabic teachers while in office will surely cancel the free SHS initiative should he win the 7 December 2020 polls.



“We [NPP] are a government that is thinking about the people, the poverty of our people and to bring in policies that will uplift our people from poverty”, Dr Bawumia told residents.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.