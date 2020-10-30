General News of Friday, 30 October 2020

We can’t entrust Free SHS to credibility-lacking Mahama - Nana Akomea

Managing Director, State Transport Company(STC) - Nana Akomea

The Managing Director of the State Transport Company (STC), Nana Akomea, has said former President John Dramani Mahama has no credibility when it comes to issues on the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy implementation.



According to him, the former Ghanaian leader while in office said Free SHS would jeopardize Ghana’s education sector hence did not consider it worth implementing.



Again, on the Free Senior High School policy, Nana Akomea recalled how John Mahama stated that the pledge by the NPP to provide Free SHS was a mere political gimmick and just lies, as the implementation of the policy can only happen in 20 years.



“Two years ago, he said if you had GH¢2 billion, you shouldn’t be spending it all on Free SHS. Today, he says that if he is given the mantle of leadership, he will continue with the implementation of Free SHS. Can we trust him on this? No!,” Nana Akomea exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.



“We have succeeded at equitable distribution which means all parts of the country have been touched by our policies and we have delivered value for money,” he said.



He added that Mr Mahama struggled to even implement his progressively Free SHS programme.





Nana Akomea asserts that the government of Mahama did not only oppose the program but they followed through with adverts on media platforms to make it unpopular.





“When the NDC said they didn’t like the Free SHS, they advertised against it."





