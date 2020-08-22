General News of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

We can’t entrust Free SHS in Mahama’s hands – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the free SHS policy cannot be entrusted in the hands of former president John Dramani Mahama.



“For 8 years, John Dramani Mahama and the NDC kicked against Free SHS and also struggled to implement their watered-down version of the progressively free SHS…free SHS and free TVET can’t be entrusted into your hands,” President Akufo-Addo said at the NPP’s manifesto launch at the University of Cape-Coast on Saturday August 22.



In a speech that can be described as an attack on the former President, Mr Akufo-Addo said John Mahama mismanaged the economy to the extent he wonders if he will recognise a good economy when he sees one.



“I wonder if he [Mahama] can recognise a well-managed economy even if it slapped him in his face,” Mr Akufo-Addo added.



Meanwhile, vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia the NPP Government will construct a new harbour and an Airport in the Central regional capital, Cape Coast if given another four year mandate in the upcoming December elections.



Speaking at the manifesto launch at the Vice President said it is very important that the central region gets it own airport to help with tourism and the development of the country.



“We are going to build a new harbor and a new airport in Cape Coast. It is very critical…that the central region gets it own airport,” Dr Bawumia said.





