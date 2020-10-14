Politics of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

We can’t compromise on education, vote NPP - Yofi Grant

GIPC CEO, Yofi Grant

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yofi Grant, has asked the Ghanaian electorate to vote for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming elections.



He asked Ghanaians to vote for the NPP to enable it to continue the policies it has introduced in all sectors of the economy, including education.



In the area of education, he said, the government has restored teacher training allowances, book and research allowances and Arabic volunteer allowances.



Ghanaians go to the polls on December 7, this year, to elect a president and lawmakers.



“Making sure resources are available to motivate and incentivize those in education. We cannot compromise on education and NPP government is making sure of that.



“Our people are our most important resource,” he tweeted.





